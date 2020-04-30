Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID- 19 contact tracing plan

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo is taking more steps to fight COVID-19 across New York.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, that includes an aggressive statewide tracing program and increased transit cleaning.

In New York City the subways will now be closed for cleaning from 1am to 5am daily.

The Governor also gave us an update on the contact tracing program that’s being led by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re doing the testing, we’re coming up to scale on the testing. You need the tracing to come up to scale to meet what we’re doing on testing.

Yesterday alone 4,681 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Governor says the state will need 6,400 to 17,000 tracers depending on the infection rate.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) It will require under any estimate a tracing army to come up to scale very very quickly.

The Governor says government employees like those who work for health departments will be deployed to become tracers.

If there’s not enough then they’ll have to make new hires.

The state is also teaming up with Johns Hopkins University to do the training.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You have to train them right away because nobody’s done this before, they’re going to need help, they’re going to need technology, they’re going to need monitoring. They’re going to have to be tested before they can do this.

((Michael Bloomberg, Former NYC Mayor)) To help the state recruit contact tracers we’ve brought in a staffing organization and we’re also teamed up with CUNY and SUNY, both of which will help identify potential job applicants.

The non-profit Vital Strategies is developing 3 new smart phone apps to help with the tracing effort.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has donated more than 10 million dollars towards the tracing effort.