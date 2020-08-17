Governor Cuomo gets the ball rolling with bowling alley reopenings

BINGHAMTON, NY – After not knowing what their futures would look like, bowling alleys across the state of New York have been given the green light to reopen today.

There are some obvious restrictions for Ripic’s Carousel Lanes and other alleys in our area.

New air filters, sanitation stations, table cleaning supplies, and more are regulated.

Every location is required to operate every other lane for social distancing and can have up to 6 people on a single lane, or no more than 8 people using 2 lanes right next to each other.

Beckie Ripic and her husband Jeff bought the former Laurel Bowl last year.

Beckie says that after undergoing extensive renovations, the pandemic shut them down for over 150 days.

“Last night, we were doing some final cleaning and I looked over on our cafe system and said ‘what was our first sale last year’, and it was almost to the day. August 22nd was our first formal sale last year, so it’s a new beginning for everything. We’re starting all over fresh,” says Ripic.

Ripic’s had to lay off 7 people during the time they were closed.

It stayed relevant by doing takeout with Uber Eats, and used the opportunity to complete interior renovations, but Ripic says she missed her fellow bowlers.

You have to make a reservation before you visit Ripic’s and you can do that by calling 723-8344.