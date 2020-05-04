Governor Cuomo expands on regional opening system

ALBANY, NY – New York State has now tested more than 1 million people for COVID-19.

But, in order for regions to begin a phased re-opening more testing is still needed.

Our Capitol Correspondent has the latest details on the re-opening plan.

Today the Governor outlined the four phases of re-opening.

But in order for regions to get started, one key to that is having 30 tests for every 1,000 residents per month.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) If Upstate has to wait for Downstate to be ready they’re going to be waiting a long time.

Governor Cuomo says the four phase reopening will be regional.

And each region’s reopening will be determined by the rate of infection, hospital capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and tracing capacity.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We can tell you by region right now of those criteria that we went through, which ones are in place for which region so which ones have the right hospitalization, the right testing regimen, the right contact tracing regimen and which ones still have work to do in those areas.

While most regions have seen a decline in hospitalizations, increased testing and tracing is needed.

Once metrics are met and the reopening begins the first phase is construction, manufacturing and select retail for pick up.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) They are the most essential with the lowest risk. Second phase: professional services, retail, administrative support, real estate.

The third will be restaurants and hotels.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Fourth: arts, entertainment, recreation, education.

On May 15th the NYS on Pause order expires and regions may start to reopen if they meet the state’s requirements.