Governor Cuomo encourages protesters to get tested for COVID-19

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo is urging all people who have been out protesting over the killing of George Floyd to take a COVID-19 test.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on that, and how he’s taking a harder stance against looters, who he says demean the efforts of peaceful protesters.

The Governor says there have been an estimated 30-thousand New Yorkers out protesting.

And, there is a concern that this could further the spread of the coronavirus.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) If you were at a protest, go get a test please. The protesters have a civic duty here also.

The Governor is also taking action when it comes to looting, which he says is separate from the protests.

The state is directing insurance companies to “expedite claims,” “provide free meditations of disputes” and “accept photos as reasonable proof of loss.”

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) In New York City, Rochester, many of these businesses were essential businesses for the poorest communities in those locales.

He’s also urging district attorneys to review looting footage.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You look at these videos, burglary 2 can be burglary with a dangerous instrument like a pipe like a crowbar, like a rock, like a brick, but if you have looters, who are using rocks, breaking windows, stealing, these people should be charged for the crime that they are committing and bail set.

Statewide there was a moment of silence held for George Floyd this afternoon.