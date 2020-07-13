Governor Cuomo discusses schools reopening

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Board of Regents met virtually today to present school district reopening guidelines should schools re-open this fall.

Progressive Dental is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The practice dates back to October 1991 when Doctor Sonny Spera opened his first office in Conklin.

Since then, Progressive Dental has grown to 5 locations in Endwell, Kirkwood, Norwich, Montrose and its latest addition in Binghamton.

Spera is joined by 5 other practitioners that rotate between locations working with roughly 60 staff members.

Known for its annual Doctors With A Heart annual day of free dentistry for the needy, Spera says his staff is deeply involved in their communities.

No determination has been made as to whether or not in-person instruction will resume in the fall.

That decision will come in August. And, the Governor says it will be based on a new formula.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You have the virus under control, reopen. If you don’t have the virus under control then, you can’t reopen.

If a school is in a Phase 4 region and the 14 day average of the daily infection rate is below 5 percent it may open.

But, he says if the region’s 7-day infection rate average exceeds 9 percent after August first it would have to be closed.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re not going to use our children as a litmus test and we’re not going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered.

Meanwhile the New York State Education Department is issuing guidance on how to reopen if schools are able to.

((Betty Rosa, NYS Board of Regents Chancellor)) A great deal of work has gone into this. This again is a document that’s evolving because of the unknown.

The guidelines call for health checks, social distancing, face coverings and PPE, disinfecting and utilizing school building space.

And schools must create a “comprehensive” plan that includes in-person, remote, and hybrid instruction.

But, school districts will need to wait for more detailed guidance to come.

((Bob Lowry, NYSCOSS Spokesperson)) Depending on what the social distancing requirements are, you may need to have smaller classes, that would presumably mean more teachers, a longer school day, more bus runs.

The full guidance will be disseminated to districts on Wednesday.

Then it’s up to schools to submit their plans by July 31st.

The first week of August the Governor will make the determination if schools will re-open for in class instruction.