Governor Cuomo confirms the Southern Tier will begin reopening Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Governor Cuomo made it official today: the Southern Tier economy will begin the reopening process this Friday.

The Southern Tier is one of 3 regions that qualified for all 7 of the state’s metrics for reopening.

Beginning Friday morning, the following sectors will be allowed to resume operations: construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Plus, retailers will be able to offer curbside pickup.

The ramping up of contact tracing personnel and the addition of the state-run testing site at Binghamton University helped to push the region over the threshold.

However, Cuomo’s new mandate that all nursing home staff get tested twice a week poses a new challenge.

Broome Executive Jason Garnar says there are about 2,000 such workers in the county, requiring 4 thousand weekly tests.

Currently, the county gets about 16 hundred a week from the state, the BU site can test 2,100 people a week and the City of Binghamton and UHS are moving toward 1,400 rapid tests per week.

“We’re going to have to fully utilize all of those, but then we’re going to be asking the state for more tests. Because if we have to do 4000 tests per week, just on nursing home employees, we’re going to need more tests,” says Garnar.

Garnar says there will be no mandatory inspections or certifications for businesses looking to reopen on Friday.

Instead, he says companies are being asked to log onto a state website where they will affirm that they will be adhering to safety protocols such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.