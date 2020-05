There has been a lot of uncertaintly for hair salons and barber shops in the reopening phase.

Governor Cuomo confirmed on Friday afternoon that hair salons and barber shops are a professional service, targeting for a Phase 2 opening.

Friday began the start of Phase 1 in the Southern Tier.

If the region continues to operate in a way that does not cause cases to spike, and still meets the Governor’s criteria, you may be getting your hair cut in two weeks.