Governor Cuomo calls out Southern Tier for increased cases in Monday tweet

Governor Cuomo has taken note of the sudden rise in cases in our region.

In a tweet from the governor today, he references the elevated rate of positives in the Southern Tier, specifically identifying clusters tied to a nursing home in Steuben County, a church in Chemung County and a pub in Broome.

The state is deploying rapid result testing machines and kits to 10 hard-hit zip codes in the state, including 13905, which covers the Westside of Binghamton.

According to Cuomo, 13 out of 131 tests conducted on Westside residents came back positive for a rate of 10%..

