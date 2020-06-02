Governor Cuomo calls for peace after New York City’s Monday night protests

ALBANY, NY – Across the state we’ve seen peaceful protests, and some violent ones as people mourn the killing of George Floyd and seek justice.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the state response and the Governor’s message to protesters as people voice their frustrations.

The Governor says protesters are rightly outraged, but he’s asking them to be calm and peaceful.

He’s also asking them to follow COVD precautions as they protest.

From Buffalo to Albany tensions remain high over the killing of George Floyd.

The Governor says the looting and criminal activity should be looked at separately from the protests, and needs to be “stopped immediately.”

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’ve had activity all across the state. All manageable except in New York City.

The Governor says he’s offered city mayors support in the form of State Police and/or National Guard.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

State police are working with many cities in Upstate New York. New York City has said they don’t want or need the National Guard, which would be a large scale support network that we could bring to New York City.

The Governor said the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio ‘didn’t do their job last night.’

In a tweet Representative Peter King fired back: “Time for @NYGovCuomo to realize the NYPD is doing its job. Governor is failing in his.”



Most cities including New York City have had curfews.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The purpose of their curfew is to help the police deal with the looters. The curfew is not about the protesters.

The Governor also said today that he will sign any bill the legislature passes, whether it be reform or repeal on the state’s 50a law. That law currently protects police personnel records.