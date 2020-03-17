Governor Cuomo calls for more hospital beds in the state

ALBANY, NY – As New York State tries to ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19, a big concern is hospital beds and ventilators.

Governor Cuomo says there are 53,000 hospital beds in New York State, and 3,000 ICU beds.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Right now the hospitalization rate is running between 15 and 19 percent from our sample of the tests we take.

The Governor says experts are expecting ‘as many as 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds will be needed at the peak of the outbreak.

And, as many as 18,000 to 37,000 ICU beds.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

An ICU bed is different than a hospital bed. An ICU bed has additional equipment, most notably ventilators and that’s why you hear on the news ventilators are very hard to get globally.

The Governor says he is examining the entire healthcare system to look at the maximum capacity per hospital if spacial rules are waived.

He’s also looking at how to set up temporary hospital facilities.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Even if they’re not intensive care units you can take people who are in the hospital beds, move them into a temporary medical care facility and then back-fill the bed.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says the state has about 4-thousand ventilators.

((Howard Zucker, NYS Health Comissioner))

There are more than that but that’s the numbers that we have right now. We have a stockpile there are ventilators there, but we’re looking at getting more ventilators.

Governor Cuomo says the cost of a ventilator can be $20,000 – $30,000.

Between them, UHS and Lourdes leadership tell NewsChannel 34 that they have a combined 34 ICU beds, which typically are at full capacity.

They say any additional infrastructure would be used to house other in-patients while existing operating rooms would be converted to ICU’s.

The Governor is asking retired medical staff to go to health dot NY dot gov slash assistance to help to sign up for on-call slots.

And, the state is also reaching out to medical and nursing schools for extra help.