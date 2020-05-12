Governor Cuomo calls for more federal funding for the state

ALBANY, NY – As lawmakers in Congress mull over another COVID-19 relief bill Governor Cuomo is outlining who he thinks it should serve.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how much he’s requesting.

Without it he says cuts could be on the way for schools and hospitals.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) To get this economy back up and running we need a real stimulus.

Governor Cuomo called for more federal funding towards working families, state governments and testing and tracing.

He says New York needs 61 billion dollars from Congress to fund schools, local governments, and hospitals.

Otherwise they could see 20% cuts in spending.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The bill has to fund state and local governments.

The Governor says the bill in Congress should not include so-called ‘political pork’ or ‘partisanship.’

He did say he hopes this will be a time for the federal government to ‘re-imagine America.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Investment of public infrastructure is long overdue.

Last month the National Governor’s Association asked Congress for 500 billion towards funding for states.