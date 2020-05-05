Governor Cuomo calls for federal aid to states

NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo is renewing calls for federal aid for states again at his COVID press briefing in New York City today.

NewsChannel 34’s Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca has more on his message and what actions some Upstate cities have already taken.

Last month the National Governors Association asked Congress for $500 billion in aid to the states.

That has not been delivered.

And now some states and localities are dealing with budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Every state has coronavirus cases and it’s not just democratic states that have an economic shortfall, republican states have an economic shortfall.

The Governor says New York State has a 13 billion dollar deficit and is looking for help to restart the economy.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) It’s the state and local governments that fund police, fire, education, teachers, healthcare workers. If you starve the states how do you expect the states to fund this entire reopening plan?

Some Upstate localities have already taken measures to cut costs.

Recently Broome County offered its non-essential employees a voluntary furlough.

And, the City of Syracuse made the move to furlough more than 100 workers.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post the President reportedly said he doesn’t

“… think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time”

Today the Governor referenced the article.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) No blue state was asking for a ‘bail out’ before this coronavirus. I wasn’t asking for anything from the federal government before the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo also says that New York is the top ‘donor state’ to the federal government contributing more to the federal government than it receives.