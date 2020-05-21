Governor Cuomo announces summer schools will not open

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo made a big announcement today that summer schools will be closed for in-class instruction due to the coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what was factored into that decision.

It will be distance learning for summer school this year.

A big reason for that deals with rare COVID-related inflammatory illnesses found in children.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re now starting to see that children who test positive for COVID or test positive for COVID antibodies are developing these inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation of the blood vessel, inflammation of the heart. But it’s quite serious.

So far the state Department of Health is investigating 157 cases.

Due to the severity:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Summer school is not going to open statewide for in-class teaching. It will be through distance learning.

In a statement NYSUT’s President said: “Our primary concern continues to be the health and safety of students, educators and their families during this crisis. Keeping school buildings closed this summer is the right choice.

…We will continue to advocate that summer school programming be voluntary, with decisions on what is right for students made at the local level.”

The governor says that child care and meal program services will continue for essential employees.

While the Governor says it’s too soon to make a determination about in-class school instruction for the fall,

Those plans will need to be sent to the state for approval in July.

The Cuomo Administration is also still deciding what to do about summer camps.