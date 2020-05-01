Governor Cuomo announces school closures for the rest of the academic year

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo making the big announcement today that schools will be closed statewide for the rest of the academic year.

The decision affects both k-12 schools and colleges.

That totals to more than 4 million students who will be affected by this.

Instead, distance learning will continue.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We must protect our children. Every parent, every citizen feels that.

And in order to do so Governor Cuomo says statewide schools must remain closed through the end of the academic year.

He says schools would not be able to adhere to social distancing.

A statement from officials at the New York State Education Department supported the move saying in part:

“… Closing schools for the remainder of the school year is the right one to protect New York’s students, teachers and school staff…”

The New York State United Teachers President also said:

“… Keeping school buildings and colleges closed for the rest of this academic year is the smart choice…”

Now it’s up to schools and colleges to come up with plans for reopening that will need to be approved by the state.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything we are now doing in society and everything that we learned.

He says he will have a decision on summer school programs by the end of the month.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Nobody can predict what the situation is going to be three, four weeks from now so we’re trying to stage decisions at intervals that give us the information but also enough time for people to make the preparations they need to make.

NYSUT’s president says the organization “… will continue advocating that summer school programming should be voluntary, with decisions on what is right for students made at the local level…”

The Governor also says the decision on on whether to open or close summer camps will follow what regional decisions are made.