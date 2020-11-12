Governor Cuomo announces new restrictions to curb COVID-19 in New York State

NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo addressed the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state today by ordering bars to close early.

In fact, all establishments with a liquor license will have to close by 10 P-M.

This also includes places like bowling alleys that serve alcohol.

Restaurants will only be able to offer curbside pickup after 10.

Gyms will also need to close by 10.

Additionally, Cuomo is limiting the number of people in a private residence to 10.

The new guidelines go into effect Friday.

The Governor also announced a new Yellow Zone micro-cluster in Waverly and removed the one in Steuben County.