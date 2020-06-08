Governor Cuomo announces extension of the deadline to submit absentee ballots

ALBANY NY – Governor Cuomo has made another announcement regarding the upcoming primary elections on June 23rd.

After issuing Executive Orders allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee, Cuomo is now extending the deadline until the day of election.

To be counted, all ballots must be postmarked by June 23rd.

Cuomo also announced he will be signing an order extending the deadline for school districts to receive school budget ballots.

To be counted, all ballots must be delivered by hand by June 9th at 5pm or received by mail through June 16th by the district.