Governor Cuomo announces all schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After teasing the announcement all week, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.


Schools across the state had been closed since mid-March after coronavirus started making its way through the state.

The Governor ordered schools closed to help stop the spread of the virus, and teachers were forced to come up with plans for distance learning.

Cuomo addressed summer schools as well, saying it’s too early to make a call on that now, and he will re-evaluate at the end of this month.

He has also asked the schools to start preparing reopening plans now.

