Governor Cuomo and President Trump meet in D.C over infrastructure needs

WASHINGTON, DC – Governor Cuomo visited the White House yesterday, and held his daily coronavirus briefing at the nearby National Press Club.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Cuomo is pushing to partner with the federal government on infrastructure projects while continuing his plea for state and local government aid.

In his third visit to the White House during the pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told president Trump now is the time to tackle America’s infrastructure needs.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} Build them now. As the nation LOOKS FOR WAYS TO RECOVER… Cuomo says New York – like much of the nation desperately needs BETTER roads, bridges, tunnels.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} when is there going to be a better moment in history to do it. You’re spending billions and trillions of dollars to handle covid and bring back the economy at least build things that we can leave our children.

Governor Cuomo says its a solution that’s worked before.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} We did it in the midst of the depression the government created 8 million jobs we built an infrastructure we’re still living on today.

While here in DC… Governor Cuomo called on Republicans in Congress to provide aid to state and local governments dealing with COVID19.

{New York Governor Andrew Cuomo} They say – Why should we give states money to deal with COVID – What? Why should we give states money to deal with COVID – why not – what better national purpose.

While another relief bill is expected Tuesday – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it will need to be more focused.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} It my view it ought to be very carefully targeted to correct the mistakes that we certainly made in passing a multi trillion dollar bill in one week.

but Governor Cuomo maintains a national recovery isn’t possible without helping local governments.