Governor Cuomo allows casinos to open

NICHOLS, NY – Governor Cuomo has announced that state-approved casinos will be able to reopen one quarter occupancy.

Non-Indian casinos, such as Tioga Downs in Nichols, have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

In order to open, they will have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open.

Cuomo says there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.
Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn.

