Governor Cuomo advises everyone to stay home

ALBANY, NY – The Governor announced more new policies today that restrict the number of people who can report to work each day.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, the Governor wants to flatten the curve so that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

Starting today no more than 25% of non-essential workers are allowed to work from the the office.

Governor Cuomo says the density reduction measure is a ‘data driven decision.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Look at the increase in the number of cases. Look at the hospital capacity. And do adjust and do everything you can to slow the increase of the spread so that your hospital system can deal with the growth.

The Governor’s daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo joined him today as he urged young people to stay home.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

These pictures of young people on beaches. These videos of young people saying this is my spring break, you know I’m out to party, this is my time to party, this is so unintelligent and reckless I can’t even begin to express it.

And in order to alleviate financial hardship the state is also offering 90-day mortgage relief.

Negative reporting to credit bureaus will not be allowed.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

If you are not working. If you’re working only part time we’re going to have the banks and financial institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days.