Governor Cuomo addresses the New York State Fair’s chances of taking place in 2020

The Great New York State Fair may be another victim of COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo addressed the annual event while at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse this morning.

He said it’s not even an option unless the entire state opens parks, beaches and other things that would likely attract out of town visitors by then, adding that New York State alone may not even be enough, bringing up the tri-state agreement.

Bottom line?

“Can you open the State Fair unless the entire state was at a point where it’s open? I don’t believe so.”