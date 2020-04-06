Governor cancels schools through April 29

ALBANY, NY – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Governor Cuomo announced today that ‘New York State on Pause’ has been extended until April 29th.

Statewide schools are included in the extension of the order.

Also, included is the continued closure of non-essential businesses.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We still have to extend New York Pause because if that curve is turning, it’s turning because the rate of infection is going down. One of the reasons why the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working.

Previously schools had been ordered to be closed until April 15th–that was prior to today’s update.

That means students will have to continue with ‘distance learning.’

The Governor acknowledged potential economic impacts with that and non-essential businesses remaining closed.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I know that’s a negative for many, many reasons. I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one, I’m not going to chose between public health and economic activity.

Also today the New York State Department of Education made the decision to cancel Regents exams scheduled for June.

During today’s press conference the Governor was asked about the cancellation of the Regents exam.

He said he had this to say:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I haven’t even looked at their decision on the Regents… It sounds right, but I haven’t even looked at it.

We’ve reached out to NYSED for more on the Regents Exam decision and are awaiting comment.