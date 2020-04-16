Governor Andrew Cuomo extends New York on Pause through May 15

ALBANY, NY – Although data from Governor Cuomo’s Office shows the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is decreasing, New York State on Pause has been extended.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca for more details on the order.

New York State on Pause’ will be in effect until at least May 15th.

That means non-essential businesses will need to remain closed.

And, that’s in coordination with other states in the region.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

New York Pause has worked, the close down has worked.

But, in order to slow the COVID-19 infection rate and not overwhelm hospitals, the Governor says the order will continue for another month.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I don’t want to project that period, that’s about one month. One month is a long time. People need certainty and clarity so they can plan.

As for how long into the future we’ll have to social distance for:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

It depends on how good we are at reducing the spread of the virus and we don’t know that. It also depends on when they come up with a medical treatment and we don’t know that.

What we do know is that all New Yorkers will be required to carry a mask while in public and wear it when social distancing is not possible starting 8pm tomorrow.

Masks will be required to be worn on public transportation as well as private transportation carriers and for hire vehicles like Uber and Lyft.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I understand I’m getting a lot of not happy phone calls off what I said yesterday about wearing a mask in public, but I’m sorry it makes people unhappy. I do not consider it a major burden and it really is a simple measure that can save lives.

The mask or face covering requirement is for anyone over the age of two.

The Governor says he’s working with local governments to make sure people who can’t afford a mask or face covering can get one.