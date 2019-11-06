Government workers donate to those in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 3 buildings that make up Governmental Plaza in downtown Binghamton are engaged in a friendly competition to see which one can donate the most to the needy for Thanksgiving.

State Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Binghamton Mayor Rich David were on hand with CHOW Director Jack Seman to discuss plans for a food drive between the city leaders.

CHOW distributes over 2 point 2 million pounds of food per year.

Senator Akshar says workers in the State Office Building, County Office Building and City Hall will all do their part to help those in need.

“1 in 8 people are food insecure here in Broome County. 1 in 5 children. I think those numbers speak volumes of the reason we should be doing this. So, it was our thought, and when I say “our”, I mean my entire team, that we partner with CHOW, and give back,” says Akshar.

Akshar admits that the State Office Building has a bit of a competitive advantage as there are more state workers than those at the county or city.