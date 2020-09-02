Government shutdown looms if Congress doesn’t agree on funding plan

WASHINGTON, DC – The federal government runs out of money at the end of the month.

When Congress returns to Capitol Hill next week, it will have just a few weeks to agree on some sort of funding plan in order to avoid a government shutdown.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on efforts by both parties to find common ground as the clock ticks, the pandemic rages, and election day draws near.

In Washington the clock is ticking to avoid a government shutdown.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} We’re going to have to just a few weeks before the October 1 deadline and it’s unfortunately unlikely we’ll get all of the appropriation bills.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says he expects Congress to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government up and running – but he doesn’t consider that a success.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} A continuing resolution is a failure… not as great a failure of letting government shutdown, but it’s not where we need to be.

Cardin says besides avoiding a shutdown a continuing resolution doesn’t address the new realities government agencies face in the pandemic.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} you’re freezing the current year’s budget into the next year, you’re not establishing the priorities that are needed.

Negotiations over government funding come as the Corona Virus continues to spread.

Some lawmakers say funding the government and COVID relief package should go hand in hand.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} both of them have to be done in my humble opinion. So we might as well take care of both packages at the same time.

Reed says at a minimum lawmakers should pass a continuing resolution to avoid additional harm to the American people.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} The country’s going through enough it doesn’t need the drama of Washington DC to add to it.

Lawmakers return to the Nation’s Capital after the Labor Day Holiday.