Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive winner announced

BINGHAMTON, NY – The winner of the first-ever Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge is in, and it wasn’t even close.

The Broome County Office Building won by a landslide, with county workers donating nearly 10 times as much non-perishable foods as workers from the State Office Building or City Hall.

The county was awarded the “golden can of yams” for raising the equivalent of 1,738 pounds of food which will be given to CHOW.

City workers donated 177 pounds, state employees 166.

The roughly 2,000 pounds of food, added to over 22,000 that was raised at Townsquare Media’s Food-A-Bago last week, will help fill the shelves at the CHOW warehouse.

“That will be able to feed a lot of people. So, we are so incredible grateful to the community here, rising up to that challenge to meet the needs of their friends, family and neighbors,” says CHOW Director Les Aylesworth.

State Senator Fred Akshar devised the challenge and he, County Executive Jason Garnar and Binghamton Mayor Rich David all agreed that it should be an annual event.

Garnar attributed the county’s success to an in-house competition between county departments.