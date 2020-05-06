Gov. Cuomo shares data on COVID-19 hospital patient survey

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo releasing new data today at his COVID press conference on Long Island about who is getting hospitalized.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the numbers.

While most of the cases remain Downstate, some of the results were surprising.

The initial findings showed that the majority of people hospitalized with COVID were non-essential workers who were at home.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We asked hospitals look at just those new cases who are coming in. Right? Yesterday 600 new cases. Where are those people coming from?

It’s a question the Cuomo Administration is now tracking.

Over the past 3 days 113 hospitals have gathered nearly 13-hundred survey responses.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Higher percentage male, 52% to 48 [% female]. We don’t know exactly why. But the virus doesn’t discriminate generally.

The big surprise to the Governor was that the overwhelming majority of people were at home.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Sixty-six percent of the people were at home which is shocking to us.

Eighteen percent came from nursing homes and four percent from assisted living facilities.

Most of those hospitalized were ages 51 and up.

As far as transportation method:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) These people were literally at home. Two percent took car services. Nine percent were driving their own vehicle. Only four percent were taking public transportation. Two percent were walking. 84 percent were at home. Literally.

The data also showed that most of the people hospitalized were either unemployed or retired.

The Governor says it reinforces taking precautions like wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and staying home.