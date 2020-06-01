Gov. Cuomo details policy proposals for reform in wake of protests over killing of George Floyd

NEW YORK CITY – Following protests over the killing of George Floyd, Governor Cuomo delivered his daily briefing in New York City today.

There, he presented proposals for reform.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest.

Some of those points included having a national ban on police use of excessive force and chokeholds, and independent investigations of police abuse.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) When you have the local district attorney doing the investigation I don’t care how good they are. There is the suggestion of a conflict of interest.

The Governor says it shouldn’t be on a state by state basis.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Minnesota Governor Walsh put the Attorney General in charge. Good. In this state I put the Attorney General in charge of investigations where police kill an unarmed person. Good. But it shouldn’t be the exception it should be the rule.

He also says that if a police officer is being investigated, his or her disciplinary records should be disclosed.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) if they have disciplinary records that show this was a repeat pattern how is this not relevant? And, by the way the disciplinary records can also be used to exonerate.

Over the weekend the Governor was asked if he would sign off on a bill to repeal law 50-A.

It keeps police personnel records shielded from public access.

He said the he would sign off on a bill to reform it.

“… we saw violent criminals targeting New York City police officers with bricks, brass knuckles and Molotov cocktails, for no reason other than the uniform we wear. It is inconceivable that Governor Cuomo would want to arm those extremists with confidential police personnel records, so that they bring their weapons to our front doors,” says NYC’S PBA President Patrick Lynch.

Regarding 50-A the Governor says he doesn’t believe it blocks local governments from releasing the police records.