GOP leaders push for schools to reopen this fall

ALBANY, NY – Republicans in New York State are calling for in-class instruction this fall as we await a decision from Governor Cuomo.

That determination, based on a formula won’t be made until the first week of August.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest from the New York GOP’s townhall.

((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair)) I view that we cannot re-open as a country, as a state we cannot have a truly fully functioning economy without our schools being opened.

GOP leaders say the clock is ticking for a decision on school re-openings, especially for working parents facing uncertainty over finding childcare.

((Richard Andres, Niagara County Legislator)) If daycares can open and these people that don’t go to school are going to go to daycare, what are we doing here? That doesn’t make any sense and you’re really not protecting the kids if that was your major intent was to protect the kids.

The New York State Education Department released a framework for guidance earlier this week for school districts.

It included in-person, remote and hybrid instruction.

Some have concerns over the quality of continued virtual instruction.

((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair)) Without in-school instruction the majority of children suffered both academically and socially.

Another big question remains where the funding will come from school districts to implement COVID precautions.

((Mary Beth Walsh, NYS Assemblymember))

These schools cannot receive cuts and also be required to come up with the PPE and supplies and do all this other stuff that they’re supposed to do, that’s just not going to work.

Meanwhile on the school sports front- the New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted to delay the fall sports start date and cancel fall championships.