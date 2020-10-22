Goodwill Theatre to be featured in short films

JOHNSON CITY, NY – While live, in-person events are still not possible, a local theater company is showcasing their venue for the whole world to see.

The Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City will be featured in 4 short films, in collaboration with New York City’s Prospect Theater Company.

Goodwill Theatre Incorporated teamed up with the award-winning theater group and allowed them to shoot throughout the theatre, which has gone unused since the 1970’s.

Along with hosting, Goodwill staff assisted the filming crew with production-related needs as well.

Goodwill CEO Naima Kradjian says seeing the theatre garnering attention like this is very exciting.

“This is really cool because it will introduce the Goodwill Theatre space to, as you say, people all across the world. That’s exciting for us because we think that this is a real treasure. We do hope to rehabilitate the building completely one day. So, to have someone be inspired by the building to create new work, is really important,” says Kradjian.

The first of the four short films, titled “The Band at the End of the World”, was released today.

The other three are scheduled to be released on October 28th, 30th, and November 11th.

For viewing information, you can visit GoodwillTheatre.net.