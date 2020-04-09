Good Shepherd Fairview to offer lunches to kids on Tuesdays

BINGHAMTON, NY – An adult care facility in our area is taking care of local kids by giving out free lunches on Tuesdays.

Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton chose to distribute school-themed lunches on Tuesdays because that’s the day Cortese Restaurant, which is also feeding kids lunches, is closed.

The facility is teaming up with Sodexo, which also serves food to several colleges in New York State.

Children who visit the home will have their choice of ham or turkey sandwiches, with fruit cups, chips, and a juice box.

Executive Director Kathy Swezey says filling the need for lunch on Tuesdays has rejuvenated her staff.

“In this day in age with all of the virus scare and the pandemic stress that everyone is under, this provided our kitchen staff, our dietary staff with an increase in their morale, to actually be able to provide these school lunches. It gave them something else to focus on. It was kind of a shot in the arm for our staff,” says Swezey.

Fortunately, Good Shepherd Fairview does not have a case of the virus anywhere among its residents or its caretakers.

The establishment is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.