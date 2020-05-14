Good Shepherd Fairview home holds special events for its residents

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s Good Shepherd Fairview home has held specially themed nights for quite some time now, and last Thursday was no exception.

NewsChannel 34’s James Atherlay shows us the thrills that came with School Spirit Day last week.

Events like this one, School Spirit Day, have gone on since April 3rd.

They have proceeded every Thursday since then, and they are all related to the virus.

Good Shepherd Director of Therapeutic Recreation Lori Sciamanna says the home has had fun bringing smiles to residents there.

“Of course it is a very difficult time for them, but we are seeing lots of smiles, lots of laughs, lots of smiles, lots of I-love-yous, so that feels really good,” says Sciamanna.

Sciamanna was joined by Good Shepherd Auxiliary, a volunteer group at the home, and the FUSE dance studio, who had three dancers representing them.

One of which was Windsor student Ella Thomas, who had lots of fun.

“It was a great opportunity to be doing this, and representing the FUSE and Good Shepherd,” says Thomas.

She and her teammates put together a routine that residents could watch out their windows as the group performed on the grass outside.

Another dancer, Hayden Fedorwich is an 8th grader at Susquehanna Valley.

“I really enjoyed being here just to do good work and do nice things. I just like doing it,” says Fedorwich.

The third dancer, Maddie Fabrisi says she was happy to show what she could do.

I take it as an experience because I want to help the people in here. I’m proud to dance at the FUSE with my instructors, Miss Ashlee Willis and Mr. Brian Maciak,” says Fabrisi.

The event last week is among several other specially themed days at the home.

The first was Crazy Hair day, because barber shops were closed.

Since then, they have had pajama day and music day among others.

“We just wanted to show them that we are supporting them, we are thinking about them. We know that this is a very unusual time, an unusual year, and we just want them to know we are there for them,” says Sciamanna.

Thursday added to the list of fun days.

It was Prom day.