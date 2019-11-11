Good Shepherd Fairview helps prepare senior citizens for winter

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local nursing home is doing its part to keep seniors safe from painful falls.

The Good Shepherd-Fairview Home in Binghamton had its Free Balance Clinic specializing in outpatient therapy last week.

Medical professionals worked with seniors on ways to stay steady on their feet.

Good Shepherd-Fairview offers rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries or surgeries.

Executive Director Kathy Swezey says it’s especially important to do this now ahead of the icy winter.

“It’s one of the risks that they have when they’re living out in the greater community. When someone falls, it can create havoc in their life, and actually cause a decline in overall healthcare status,” says Swezey.

Good Shepherd is rated the best nursing home in our area by US News and World Report, and is the only establishment locally to have perfect grades for both short and long term care.

Good Shepherd will be celebrating 150 years of service next year.