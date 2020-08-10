Good Shepherd Communities upgrade disinfecting efforts

BINGHAMTON, NY – All three Good Shepherd Communities’ campuses have received a new, high-tech cleaning robot.

The LytBot has made its way to all three locations to help staff maintain a clean and safe living area for residents.

Once set up, the LytBot does a 360-degree scan of the room, using pulsed Broad-Wavelength with

Ultraviolet C Light, which can eliminate harmful pathogens in a matter of minutes.

Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton has had its LytBot for two weeks, and has been using it almost every day during that span.

Having a short-term rehab unit, Executive Director Kathy Swezey says this gives the staff a chance to further protect their long-term residents.

“This gives us an opportunity to really clean and do a thorough disinfection before we bring in any patients, new residents. So, it just, I think, is very important to us to make sure we maintain our safety for our residents,” says Swezey.

Once a resident moves out, the room is cleaned by hand first before the LytBot, nicknamed Rosie by the Fairview staff, is brought in.

From there, the LytBot can complete a cleaning in either a 3, 5, or 10 minute cycle.