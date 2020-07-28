Going back to college during a pandemic; additional SUNY guidelines

ALBANY, NY – As colleges across New York prepare to re-open, the state legislature held a hearing today on COVID-19’s impact on higher education.

SUNY officials say they’ve been working with their 64 campuses on the re-opening process and have reviewed all of the plans.

((Robert Megna, SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor/COO)) SUNY was given the responsibility for evaluating those plans by the Department of Health and we have certified that all 64 of our campuses meet those guidelines.

Students coming from a state on the travel advisory will be required to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.

((Robert Megna, SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor/COO)) the campuses are providing space on campus for those students to quarantine for that 14 day period… After that period to follow the same procedures and testing and screening policies as for other students coming back to campus.

Syracuse University which is a non SUNY school will require transfer and first-year students who need to quarantine in their dorms before the semester begins to shell out an additional $1,000.

Today SUNY officials were asked if they would continue to charge the full price for tuition, and whether there would be discounts for online learning.

((Robert Megna, SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor/COO)) No final decisions on tuition have been made. Certainly we have been working with the campuses on the fee structure and how those fees impact students at the campuses especially for services that may be curtailed or not provided. Or other services that may be enhanced because of the pandemic.

Megna says “arrangements were made for each SUNY campus to issue a pro-rated refund or credit for the fall 2020 term at the student’s option for housing and dining fees.”

He says the financial hit to SUNY estimated at 900 million to 1 billion dollars would be fair.

The processing of new applications for the Excelsior Scholarship is currently “pending on Federal assistance.”