GoFundMe set up to raise money for daughter of Omar Terry, who was killed last week

BINGHAMTON, NY – The family of the Johnson City man who was killed last week inside a car that crashed on Route 17 is remembering him as a kind and caring person who dearly loved his 4 year-old daughter.

Relatives are grieving the loss of 27 year-old Omar Terry who was known as Shaquon or Quon.

They say Terry was known for helping others in need.

He liked to rap, play basketball and loved pit bulls.

His youngest brother, Shakeem Roberts, says Terry’s encouragement lead him to become a college football player at Alfred University.

“He was everybody’s friend. After he passed, people didn’t even know that we were related. And they said, ‘Your brother helped me through so many things. I didn’t even know he was your brother.’ I met somebody yesterday who said, ‘Your brother legit helped me stay out of jail. He was mad nice,'” says Roberts.

“He’d give anybody a place to live, food. Anybody who was at my house, if I was cooking, he’d say, ‘Mom, make them a plate.’ He came to my house because he let everybody stay at his house So, that’s why he moved back to my house. He was very caring and he loved his daughter very much,” says Terry’s mother, Yvonne.

His family says Terry’s daughter Sophia Monk was the light of his life.

Sophia says she loved to play tag and hide and seek with her Daddy.

“Just put my screen saver as a picture of him and Sophia. She saw me open the phone and she said, ‘I want to give him a kiss.’ And she grabbed my phone and kissed the phone. They loved each other very much,” says Sophia’s mother, Kristen Monk.

Shaquon’s sister Yaddie says she and her brother often squabbled because they were so much alike but that he always looked out for her.

Shaquon Terry financially supported his daughter so his family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Sophia’s college education.