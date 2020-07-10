GoFundMe raises money for Lauren Ajax

BINGHAMTON, NY – A GoFundMe account has been set up for Lauren Ajax.

The account’s goal is to create a memorial garden in Vestal, which would have all of her favorite things.

It would be a spot for her loved ones and the community to visit and remember her.

The money will also be used to generally assist her 11-year old sister, and to cover funeral costs.

The account was made by Ellen Elnour, and is asking for $20,000, and has almost met its goal in its short time on the site.

It had $19,643 dollars as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone interested in donating can do so via the GoFundMe.