Go Red for Women Day at UHS

VESTAL, NY – Red may be the color of Valentines hearts, but it’s also associated with keeping your own heart healthy.

Today is the American Heart Association’s and the national Go Red for Women organization’s Wear Red Day.

The color was donned by UHS employees and guests as they gathered in the Heart and Vascular Institute to support the cause.

UHS President and CEO John Carrigg says that while life saving technology has been developed, it’s still important to look for signs of heart problems.

“80 percent of heart disease is preventable, and that’s something, that’s the message we want to get out. Wearing red today that we have to think about it and we have to be proactive and think about prevention every single day,” says Carrigg.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women.

Carrigg also says that ways to keep your heart healthy include watching what you eat, not smoking, moving your body every day and watching your blood pressure.