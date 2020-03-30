Global incrustation expressed over COVID-19 misinformation spreading

WASHINGTON, D.C – Washington lawmakers are angry with China, Russia, and Iran for spreading disinformation about the coronavirus online to stoke fear and confusion about the virus in the U.S.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us that US leaders are frustrated.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} What we should do is get the facts out as best we can

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed says some of our foreign adversaries are spreading misinformation about the coronavirus inside and outside the US.

{***Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ***} people all around the world should ensure that where they turn to for information is a reliable source

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia, China, and Iran are using the pandemic as an opportunity to spread misinformation and cause confusion and fear.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says the misinformation is par for the course for these countries.

{***Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD ***} We know that the leaders are going to put a spin on it to serve their own interests.

{Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson, State Dept.} The world needs facts, the world needs to understand what’s going on.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus says China has gone so far as to blame the US for the virus.

{Michael Fuchs, Senior Fellow, Center For American Progress} can in fact be deadly if it is disinformation.

Fuchs says the best defense for the World at large – is the truth.

{Michael Fuchs, Senior Fellow, Center For American Progress:} That is the most powerful weapon we have right now.