Glenwood Avenue underpass to close for awhile

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton underpass that is prone to flooding during heavy rains will be closed to improve its pumping station.

The Glenwood Avenue underpass between Clinton and Brown Streets will be closed starting Monday, March 2nd.

The street itself will be ripped up so that the storm water pumping station under the railroad viaduct can be rebuilt, with new pipelines being installed as well.

Green spray paint was laid down to mark were the pipes would be put in, leading to the pumping station.

The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery is funding this project.

The city expects the closure to last around 60 days.