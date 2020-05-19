Glenwood Avenue underpass reopens

BINGHAMTON, NY – A railroad underpass in Binghamton has reopened after work intended to keep it from being closed during heavy rain falls.

Work on the Glenwood Avenue underpass between Brown and Clinton Streets is complete.

The City of Binghamton reconstructed the storm water pumping station underneath the railroad viaduct using funds from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery.

The underpass had been prone to flooding during major rain events.

The project did not involve the bridge itself as that is owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway.