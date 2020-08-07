Glen Aubrey man accused of attempting to have sexual relations with a 10 year-old girl

GLEN AUBREY – The US Attorney’s Office says a Glen Aubrey man has been caught in an FBI sting in which he thought he would be having sex with a 10 year-old girl.

31 year-old Richard O’Hara is charged with trying to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Investigators say O’Hara corresponded with an undercover FBI agent online who he believed to be the girl and the girl’s parent.

He was arrested after showing up at a house expecting to have sex with the girl in exchange for gifts.

He faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.