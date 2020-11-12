Girl Scouts finish Trail of Tails

APALACHIN, NY – A local Girl Scout troop teamed up with the Waterman Conservation Center to re-create a place that nature and book lovers can enjoy.

Girl Scout Cadets Eleanora Palmer and Emily Sollwiej renovated the Nokomis’ Trail of Tails outside of the Waterman Center in Apalachin.

The Trail of Tails was originally created by Girl Scout Troop 99 back in 2009.

However, due to the amount of ash trees in the area, many of the original pieces were destroyed by ash beetles.

So, Eleanora and Emily teamed up to refurbish it, and are proud of the work they did.

“We put in a lot of work for it. We wanted to, kind of, remake the trail so it’s a lot nicer and people can come and enjoy it more. Definitely a big difference. Everything is a lot more brighter and newer looking,” says Palmer.



“It was tiring. But, it was worth it. It looked so old and torn up and stuff. And now it looks really new and nice,” says Sollwiej.

The short stroll through the woods features wooden signs painted with animals, and mailboxes which are filled with nature-related books.

In total, Eleanora and Emily said the restoration took about 6 months to complete, and it is now open to the public.