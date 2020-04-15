Girl Scout cookie sales and donations continue despite virus

Social distancing isn’t stopping Girl Scouts from serving the community.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways chose Meals on Wheels as this year’s Sweet Support Sponsor back in the beginning of the cookie selling season.

Now through the end of May, boxes that are purchased as a donation online will be given to the organization.

Senior Director of Communications Jaime Alvarez says this year’s choice turned out to be a great one, as more elderly people are choosing to use Meals on Wheels as they stay in their homes.

“So you know, again, doing what Girl Scouts do best which is lead and help, so trying to figure out how we can continue to help the girls manage the cookie program through this challenging time that we’re in, and also finding a way to benefit the community at the same time,” says Alvarez.

On a more localized level, some troopers are choosing to give their donated boxes to first responders and health care workers.

You can also choose to buy the cookies for yourself and get a contact-less delivery.

To make a donation or purchase your own box, visit GSNYPENN.org.