Giordi DeAngelo’s Festifall will take place this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PORT DICKINSON N.Y – And an event that Giordi DeAngelo had worked to establish before his death takes place Saturday.

The inaugural Pumpkin FestiFall will happen at Port Dickinson Park from 10 to 4.

It’s sponsored by The Black Sheep, a shop in the village owned by Giordi and his wife Stephanie.

There will be craft and art vendors, music, children’s games, raffle baskets, delicious pumpkin food treats from your favorite eateries, pumpkin painting and more.

And any profits generated by the free event will support the charity Giordi cared for most, Every Dog’s Dream Rescue.

There’s more info on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories