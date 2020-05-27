George Phillips calls out Claudia Tenney for refusing to debate

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressional candidate George Phillips is calling out his primary opponent for refusing to debate him.

George Phillips held a news conference at the West End Armory in Binghamton to renew his demand that fellow Republican Claudia Tenney debate him.

Both were invited to an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters which was canceled when only Phillips confirmed.

Phillips calls the decision to forego debates confusing because Tenney participated in several debates last election season.

And she was highly critical of former Congressman Richard Hanna’s decision not to debate her when she ran a primary campaign against him in 2014.

Phillips calls Tenney a bad example of a conservative, citing her “F” grade by the American Conservative Union

Phillips says debates are essential for the voters to choose their next representative.

“This is disrespectful to the voters. They deserve debates. They deserve to be heard from their public officials and candidates for office. People are complaining about all the money in politics. Debates are a great way to see the two candidates side-by-side, and hear the issues and make an assessment,” says Phillips.

Tenney released a statement that cited President Trump’s endorsement of her as a key reason GOP voters should pick her as their nominee.

She did not address the debate issue or her grade by the American Conservative Union.

However, she did say that republicans need all hands on deck to defeat incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who Tenney calls Nancy Pelosi’s puppet.