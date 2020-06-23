George Phillips and Claudia Tenney vote

BINGHAMTON, NY – On primary day, New York voters who are party members sought out their new consolidated polling places, while taking the necessary precautions.

Over at the Endwell Fire Department, congressional candidate George Phillips cast his vote in hopes of making it through to November.

Phillips, who is pitted against fellow Republican Claudia Tenney, was very optimistic as he submitted his ballot.

After making his vote official, Phillips gave insight as to how he’ll be passing the time while the votes are tallied.

“Phone calls. Just trying to remind people. It’s amazing here. It’s a beautiful day. It’s an incredible time with coronavirus going on. So, a lot of people saying oh yeah, polls are open today, I can vote. Obviously, there’s new polling places. A lot of polling places have been consolidated. But, it looks like everything’s going well. People are going in and voting safely,” says Phillips.

After the last minute calls, Phillips says that he’ll be at his campaign office in Johnson City later this evening.

Meanwhile, Phillips’ opponent made an appearance at her local polling place as well.

Claudia Tenney was on hand in New Hartford outside of Utica to cast her vote at a church.

Tenney is seeking a 2018 rematch with Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi when the congressional elections take place in November.

While the former congresswoman remained confident, she did acknowledge some of the difficulties surrounding the state of the voting process due to COVID-19.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens. We’ve already had issues with some of the polling places, not using ballots properly. But, we know that the turnout, in person, will probably be lower than normal. We know we have an increased turnout by absentee because so many people are concerned about the virus. So, we’re glad people were given that option. We just hope a lot of people come out and vote,” says Tenney.

Both Tenney and Phillips may have to wait a bit before finding out who will take on Brindisi come November, as many absentee ballots will not be counted until July 1st.

Due to the pandemic, anyone could vote absentee without an excuse.

The polls remain open until 9.