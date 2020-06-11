George Floyd’s brother testifies

WASHINGTON, D.C – A day after the funeral and burial of George Floyd in Houston, lawmakers in Washington are taking a deeper look at the issue of police brutality against African Americans.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, the House Judiciary Committee heard from a list of high profile witnesses today, including Floyd’s brother.

{Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s Brother} I am here to ask you – make it stop… stop the pain.

Overcome with emotion George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, asked lawmakers to ensure his brother’s death won’t be in vain.

{Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s Brother} He didn’t deserve to die over 20 dollars – I’m asking you is that what a black man is worth?

Floyd says enough is enough – and demanded lawmakers make reforms to law enforcement agencies.

{Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s Brother} Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler the nation is calling out for meaningful change.

{Congressman Jerry Nadler, D/NY} …Demanding a fundamental change in the culture of law enforcement and meaningful accountability for officers who commit misconduct. Today we answer their call.

Democrats say the “Justice In Policing Act” could meet the moment of confronting police brutality in America.

{Congressman Jamie Raskin, D/MD} it’ll criminalize lynching, it’ll end the militarization of local police departments.

{Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief, Major City Chiefs, President} No denying that changes in policing must be made.

Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, agrees reform is long overdue.

Democrats and Republicans both agree that Congress needs to make changes but they disagree on what those changes should be.

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan says the Democrats bill would gut police departments.

{Congressman Jim Jordan, R/OH} Now they’re talking about abolishing the police, this is wrong and the American people know it’s wrong.

Jordan says streets will be in chaos if lawmakers take that route.

But both sides say they’re committed to reforms that bring Floyd justice.