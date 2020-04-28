Gavin’s Pizzeria owners spend day off giving away 150 pizzas

SIDNEY, NY – A Sidney pizzeria put its oven to good use yesterday.

Gavin’s Pizzeria owners Michael and Tina Gavin used their off day yesterday to supply the community with 150 free pizzas.

The line for the pies wrapped around the corner of the shop located at 12 Division Street in Sidney.

Beginning around 3:30 and ending by 4:45, the Gavin’s handed out 100 large pizzas and another 50 small ones.

For those who weren’t able to make it, the Gavin’s sent a delivery driver out to drop off more pizzas to the area hospital, police stations, and EMS workers.

Michael says this was simply a way to give back to a community that’s given him so much.

“You know, our community supports us daily. And we’ve been very fortunate to have the business that we have, and be able to keep all of our staff on and working, you know, through this time. Basically, we just wanted to give something back to our community,” says Michael.

Along with the free pizzas, Gavin’s also handed out 15 gift cards and over 20 youth shirts at random.



If you’re in the Sidney area, you can order from Gavin’s by calling 563-2697.