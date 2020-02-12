Garnar praises Broome County at the new Workforce Development Center

BINGHAMTON – County Executive Jason Garnar praised the current state of Broome County at the new Workforce Development Center at the Oakdale Mall last night.

Garnar touted the accomplishments the county has made over the 3 years he has been in office.

He said he’s proud of the new plan to put “Stop-Arm” cameras on school buses to keep kids safe.

Many new jobs, economic improvements, and a drop in crime rates were given applause by those in the audience.

Garnar says he’s also proud of how local representatives have been able to work together despite political party affiliations.

He says people shouldn’t judge others for aligning themselves with the other side of the aisle.

“We don’t look at people as that. We look at people as ‘oh, you go to my church, oh, you are the parent of a kid on my kid’s team’, and that’s the way it has to look like on the legislature on the local level. We have a lot of challenges before us. We can’t get caught up on the petty politics, and I think we have done really, really good job of that over the past 3 years,” says Garnar.

Garnar also bragged about the county’s effort to bolster the Oakdale Mall.

The county is leasing space from the Matthews family which recently purchased the former Sears building which has separate ownership from the rest of the mall.

Lourdes and Beer Tree Brewing will also be leasing space in the structure.

Garnar says that in another month or so, he’ll announce a large county initiative that would provide day care for busy parents.